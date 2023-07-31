Jaspal Singh-Yuvraj Singh clinch gold in rowing event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 30

The pair of Jaspal Singh and Yuvraj Singh claimed first position in the junior coxless 2000m event during the Chandigarh Rowing State Championship held at Sukhna Lake Sports Club. The pair clocked 7 minutes and 05:06 seconds (7.05:06s). Naman Sharma and Raman Pal Singh claimed second spot and Pardeep Shakya and Parvinder finished third.

Arun clinched the first position in men’s open single scull 2000m event, followed by Abhishek and Balwant. In women’s 2000m pair event, Sital Rani and Ritu Rani clocked 9.02:1s, and in women’s 500m sub junior category, Gauri Singh won gold.

