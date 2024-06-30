Jaspooran wins bronze in U-17 international tourney

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 29

Mullanpur Garibdas ‘akhada’ wrestler Jaspooran Singh is on cloud nine after winning the bronze medal in the Asian Wrestling Championship in Jordan recently. Jaspooran was given a grand welcome by his parents and ‘akhada’ organiser Golu Pehalwaan after reaching the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh.

Jaspooran won the 110kg freestyle bronze in the U-17 championship. Golu Pehalwan sappealed to the Pun jab Government to support the budding wrestler as he had the potential to shine on the international stage and bring laurels to the country.

