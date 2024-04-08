Jatinder Dhiman, Bal Kishan win laurels in bodybuilding

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Bodybuilder Jatinder Dhiman claimed the overall champion title during the 35th Senior Mr Chandigarh Championship, while Bal Kishan claimed the overall title of 8th Main Fitness Physique Championship, concluded at GGDSD College, Sector 32.

The championship was organised by Chandigarh Amateur Body Building Association. More than 50 bodybuilders from the tricity participated.

Earlier, Jatinder also got first place in the 75 kg category, while Vivek stood second and Sarabjeet claimed the third position. In the 80kg category, Rajeev Kumar claimed the first position, followed by Ankush Sharma. In the 85kg category, Bal Kishan, Vikas and Nitin claimed the top three positions, respectively.

Naseeb got the top position in the 70kg category, followed by Ankur and Vinod. In the 65kg category, Arshdeep Singh, Yashman and Kamal Singh claimed the top three positions, respectively, while in the 60kg category, Sumit Singh claimed the first position by leading Lalit. Anurag Singh and Satbir won the 55kg final, followed by Ram Dhan at second position.

In the physique championship, Bal Kishan stood first. He was honoured with the Best Physique title. Naseeb claimed the second position, while Sauraj Kaushal finished third. Neeraj and Ankush Sharma claimed fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.