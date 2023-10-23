Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as city BJP president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

Amid talks of factionalism in the city BJP, party leaders today put up a united show as Jatinder Pal Malhotra assumed the charge as city party chief.

Senior BJP leaders were present at the ceremony, which was held at the party office in Sector 33 here. Malhotra took charge in the presence of outgoing president Arun Sood, former president Sanjay Tandon, former MP Satya Pal Jain, Mayor Anup Gupta and former Kalka MLA Latika Sharma among others.

Jain said the BJP was going strong in the city. Tandon assured Malhotra of support and help in running the party affairs. Sood said the entire party was united under the leadership of the new chief and would win the city Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time.

Malhotra thanked PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda for reposing faith in “an ordinary worker” and making him the city head. “We are proud to be workers of a party where a tea seller can become the PM and a common worker can become the state president,” he said.

