Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes up Chandigarh issues with JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal

Chandigarh, June 11
After the announcement of the new Union Cabinet and allocation of portfolios, Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal to discuss issues concerning Chandigarh.
He congratulated both and also discussed about the development of Chandigarh. During the recent Lok Sabha elections in Chandigarh, Nadda and Goyal had visited the city.
Malhotra said during his meeting with Nadda, he drew the latter’s attention to some important issues regarding the PGI and talked about further improving the health services. Malhotra in a press note issued today said Nadda had assured him that the important issues regarding the PGI would be looked into and necessary improvements made on a priority basis.
