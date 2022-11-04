Jatinder wins gold medal in tent pegging

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 3

Jatinder Saini of Punjab Police claimed gold in the tent pegging event at the ongoing 2nd Chandigarh Horse Show in New Chandigarh.

Baneet from Punjab Public School, Nabha, claimed second position and Aslam of Punjab Police finished third in the event.

The show will be formally inaugurated by Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and her sister. The equestrian competitions are being held in dressage, show jumping and tent pegging. On the last day, an “Open auction” of horses will be held, said Harsukhinder Singh Bubby Badal, founder, Babbi Badal Foundation.

