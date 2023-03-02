Jatin's ton leads Bhopal to victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

Jatin Saxena scored a quick-fire unbeaten 120 off 70 balls to help Bhopal log a 37-run win over Jaipur during the SBI Cricket Tournament today.

Batting first, Bhopal scored 180/4 in the allotted 20 overs with the help of Saxena and Devendra Bundela (34). Mohammed Aslam and P Krishan Kuamr claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, Jaipur was bundled out for 143 runs. DP Singh (41) was the sole main run scorer for the side. Manish Majithia claimed four wickets for the bowling side.

Chandigarh beat Delhi

Chandigarh defeated Delhi by seven wickets. Batting first, Delhi posted 122/8 in 20 overs with Kamal Chhabra (47). Kapil claimed three wickets, while Varun Khanna took one. In reply, Chandigarh scored 123/3 with the help of Siddharth Kaul (53). Ravinder Bhandari claimed one wicket.

In other matches, Bangalore defeated Ahmedabad by nine wickets. Bating first, Ahmedabad was bundled out for 49 runs as Chetan William and Pavan Deshpande claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, Bangalore scored 50/1 with William contributing 17 runs. Hyderabad defeated Patna by 10 wickets. Patna was all out for 51/4 with the help of Rishikant (19). Pawan Kumar and Akash Bhandari claimed two wickets each. In reply, Hyderabad scored 56 runs with the help of T Suman (52). Bhubaneshwar defeated Amravati by four wickets and North East ousted Kolkata by four wickets. Kerala defeated Mumbai by 46 runs and Chennai defeated Lucknow by 48 runs.