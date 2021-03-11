JBT teacher held for thrashing Class I girl

Panchkula, August 18
The police have arrested a JBT teacher of Government Primary School, Majri, for thrashing a six-year-old Class I schoolgirl around 10 days ago.
The teacher has been identified as Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Baliyan village in Bhiwani district and currently residing at Sector 26, Panchkula.
A video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera located in a street outside the school, had gone viral on the social media. In the video, the teacher is seen thrashing the girl in the street, before taking her back inside.
The girl’s father in a complaint to the police had stated his daughter, studying in Class I at the school, was thrashed by the primary schoolteacher without any reason on August 8. A case was registered against Ravinder at the Sector 5 police station. A court remanded the accused in judicial custody.
