JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

The UT Chief Engineer, CB Ojha, today placed the services of a junior engineer (JE) under suspension for failure to maintain cycle tracks under his jurisdiction, and issued a show-cause notice to the sub-divisional engineer (SDE) concerned.

During a random inspection carried out by the Chief Engineer, along with the Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineer concerned, it was found cycle tracks in Sectors 2, 3, 9, 10,11, 12, 14, and 15 were in bad shape. Ojha said the area fell under the jurisdiction of JE Trilochan Singh and he had failed to keep the tracks in a good condition. Accordingly, he was suspended for dereliction of duty. Further, a show-cause notice was issued to SDE Mohan Lal.

Ojha said the SDE had been asked to submit a reply within two weeks, failing which action would be taken.

Instructions have also been given to the Executive Engineer, Sub-divisional Engineer and Junior Engineer of the department concerned to periodically inspect the cycle tracks so that these can be kept in a good condition.

The Engineering Department has started the re-carpeting of the cycle tracks on a mission mode. The tracks damaged in the rains or due to the leaking water pipes are being repaired on priority. Of 52-km tracks found damaged during the survey, the recarpeting of 17-km stretch has been completed. The remaining stretch is likely to be recarpeted within a month. The cost of recarpeting work is Rs 3.80 crore.

