JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

Tricity topper Vedant Saini (second from right) along with members of his family in Sector 32.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Had it not been his love for engineering, 18-year-old Vedant Saini could have been a successful tennis player. He has topped the tricity by securing all-India rank (AIR) 14 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE- Advanced) 2024.

Following his aim of becoming the first engineer of his family, Vedant, a resident of Sector 32 and an alumnus of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, dropped his tennis plans and concentrated on studies. Today, he made his parents proud by being among the top 15 students in the country in the JEE-Advanced results.

He had secured AIR- 26 in JEE-Main. His dedication to his studies has been evident since Class VIII when he started participating in multiple Olympiads. He represented India in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2022 held in Oslo, Norway, and won bronze. Representing Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, he was the youngest member of the Indian contingent.

Vedant achieved a perfect 100 in the JEE-Main results. His father, Dr Shiv Sajan Saini, is an Associate Professor at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, and his mother, Vidhushi Mahajan, a paediatrician at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. His younger brother is pursuing medical.

“He was an avid tennis player and used to attend practice sessions at the Sector 10 complex. He devoted a good time learning the sport. After his Class VIII examination, he decided to fully devote himself to engineering,” said Dr Shiv Saini, as Vedant was travelling to Chandigarh and expected to reach here late in the evening.

“There was no pressure for him to break into the top-15. He is a brilliant student and well aware of his abilities,” added his father.

Vedant wishes to pursue graduation from IIT-Bombay, before taking a final call on his future endeavours. “He takes immense interest in mathematics, which helped him to qualify for engineering. He spends almost 10-12 hours on studies. I am sure he will achieve success in his life,” said Dr Shiv Saini.

  • Success mantra Spends almost 10-12 hours on studies daily
  • What next Vedant wishes to pursue graduation from IIT-Bombay
  • Previous achievements Had secured AIR- 26 in JEE-Main.

No pressure

He was a good tennis player and practised at the Sector 10 complex. After his Class VIII examination, he decided to fully devote himself to engineering. There was no pressure on him to break into the top-15. He is well aware of his abilities. — Dr Shiv Sajan Saini, father

