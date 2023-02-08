JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from tricity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

City residents Moulik Jindal and Raghav Goyal have shared top spots in JEE Main 2023, results of which were announced on Tuesday. Three students from tricity have secured 99 per cent marks.

Sector 46 resident Moulik Jindal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, scored 99.9973152 percentile. He had earlier qualified NSEP (physics), NSEC (chemistry), NSEA (astronomy) and IOQM (mathematics olympiad).

Moulik’s father Rohit Jindal is a businessman and mother Rekha Jindal a homemaker. Throughout the academic session, he remained focused on cracking the examination. He drew inspiration from elder brother Sanchit Jindal, a BTech (computer science) student from IIT Bombay. Jindal wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“I kept asking teachers queries until the doubt was cleared. I stayed focused and studied hard. I kept away from social media,” he said.

Raghav Goyal, also from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, too secured 99.9973152 percentile. He had earlier qualified NSEP (physics), NSEC (chemistry) and pre-qualified for INMO (mathematics olympiad). He had also won a gold medal in IOAA (astronomy and astrophysics olympiad).

His father Pankaj Goyal is a businessman and mother Mamta Goyal a homemaker. Raghav wants to pursue computer science engineering (CSE) from a reputed institute. Raghav had been preparing hard for the exam and had taken coaching as well. He wants to focus on the next exam and intends to improve score.

City girl Gunveen Gill has scored overall 99.98% marks. She scored 100 per cent marks in physics.

A student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Gunveen is now aiming for a berth in IIT Delhi to pursue computer science. “I tried focusing on one topic at a time. The NCERT is the holy bible for competitive exams. I used to study for 10-12 hours a day for the exam,” said Gill.

“Failure comes along, but you have to take it in your stride,” she said. Gunveen drew inspiration from her parents, who encouraged her to test her limits.

“My parents have always stressed the need to have a plan to achieve goals. I have had this clarity since I was in class 9. This has helped me crack JEE Main exam,” she added.

Gunveen’s parents are doctors and she devotes 12 hours to studies. Apart from being a regular classroom student, Gunveen is also an NTSE and INMO scholar.