 JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from tricity : The Tribune India

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from tricity

Gunveen Gill 3rd to score 99 percentile

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from tricity

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

City residents Moulik Jindal and Raghav Goyal have shared top spots in JEE Main 2023, results of which were announced on Tuesday. Three students from tricity have secured 99 per cent marks.

Sector 46 resident Moulik Jindal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, scored 99.9973152 percentile. He had earlier qualified NSEP (physics), NSEC (chemistry), NSEA (astronomy) and IOQM (mathematics olympiad).

Moulik’s father Rohit Jindal is a businessman and mother Rekha Jindal a homemaker. Throughout the academic session, he remained focused on cracking the examination. He drew inspiration from elder brother Sanchit Jindal, a BTech (computer science) student from IIT Bombay. Jindal wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“I kept asking teachers queries until the doubt was cleared. I stayed focused and studied hard. I kept away from social media,” he said.

Raghav Goyal, also from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, too secured 99.9973152 percentile. He had earlier qualified NSEP (physics), NSEC (chemistry) and pre-qualified for INMO (mathematics olympiad). He had also won a gold medal in IOAA (astronomy and astrophysics olympiad).

His father Pankaj Goyal is a businessman and mother Mamta Goyal a homemaker. Raghav wants to pursue computer science engineering (CSE) from a reputed institute. Raghav had been preparing hard for the exam and had taken coaching as well. He wants to focus on the next exam and intends to improve score.

City girl Gunveen Gill has scored overall 99.98% marks. She scored 100 per cent marks in physics.

A student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Gunveen is now aiming for a berth in IIT Delhi to pursue computer science. “I tried focusing on one topic at a time. The NCERT is the holy bible for competitive exams. I used to study for 10-12 hours a day for the exam,” said Gill.

“Failure comes along, but you have to take it in your stride,” she said. Gunveen drew inspiration from her parents, who encouraged her to test her limits.

“My parents have always stressed the need to have a plan to achieve goals. I have had this clarity since I was in class 9. This has helped me crack JEE Main exam,” she added.

Gunveen’s parents are doctors and she devotes 12 hours to studies. Apart from being a regular classroom student, Gunveen is also an NTSE and INMO scholar.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

2
Nation

Woman SHO caught on camera getting massage from constable on duty in UP's Kasganj police station; video goes viral

3
Nation

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani's rise: Rahul Gandhi

4
Nation

Indian Army airlifts 30-bed field hospital to quake-hit Turkey

5
Diaspora

Johns Hopkins names Indian-American student as 'world's brightest' for second consecutive year

6
Ludhiana

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

7
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

8
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

9
J & K

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

10
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Top News

PM aided Adani’s meteoric rise: Rahul attacks govt; BJP calls charge baseless

PM aided Adani’s meteoric rise: Rahul attacks govt; BJP calls charge baseless

SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge

SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge

Appointment opposed over ‘BJP link’

JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100

JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100

NTA to declare ranks after session 2 in April

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’

Supreme Court to hear plea against bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in 4 weeks

Supreme Court to hear plea against bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in 4 weeks


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

Municipal bonds to fund projects in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves Rs 2,176.43 crore budget

Now, Sampark centres in Chandigarh to open on Sunday too

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Yamuna pollution: Delhi L-G writes to Haryana CM on lack of progress in setting up sewage treatment plants

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land

4 booked for thrashing man to death in Doraha, hunt on

4 booked for thrashing man to death in Doraha, hunt on

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana