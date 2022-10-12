Jeev Milkha Invitational meet tees off tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The much-awaited 5th edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Golf Invitational Tournament, by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will be held from October 13 to 16 at Chandigarh Golf Club.

The tournament was jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing legend Jeev at his home course — Chandigarh Golf Club. The tournament will offer a handsome prize money of Rs 1.5 crore.

The event will feature 132 participants, including 129 professionals and three amateurs. The line-up is headed by host Jeev along with India’s international stars, including defending champion Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Jyoti Randhawa, Rahil Gangjee, PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu (2019 winner), Rashid Khan, Udayan Mane and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and former champions Karandeep Kochhar (2020) and Chikkarangappa (2018).

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lanka’s Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Other prominent names from Chandigarh will be Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.

“I’m excited about hosting the fifth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational. It’s a matter of pride for me that the tournament has set new benchmarks on the PGTI in the recent years in terms of the depth of the field, handsome prize purse on offer, fierce competition on display and the excellent playing conditions provided by the host venue - Chandigarh Golf Club,” said Jeev.

He said: “All previous editions of the event have been a visual treat for golf fans with playoffs deciding the winner each time. I look forward to another thrilling finish this year.”

Col HS Chahal, president, Chandigarh Golf Club, said: “The club is proud to host this event. The city will host the finest golfers from across the country and this tournament will not only encourage young golfers from the region to emulate these leading professionals but also give an opportunity to sportsmen of the city to watch some good golf.”