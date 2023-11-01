Jeev Milkha Singh invitational meet from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The sixth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Golf Tournament would played at the Chandigarh Golf Club from November 2 to 5.

The main event would be preceded by the Pro-Am event on November 1. The tournament was jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing great Jeev.

The tournament would carry a prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore. The field would feature 130 participants, including 127 professionals and three amateurs.

Host Jeev along with India’s international winners such as Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, TATA Steel PGTI ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Sujjan Singh and Himmat Singh Rai and other leading Indian players, including Aman Raj, Olympian Udayan Mane and last week’s winner Jairaj Singh Sandhu would feature in the event.

The foreign challenge would be led by Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, American Varun Chopra, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadian Sukhraj Singh Gill and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

Chandigarh’s Aadil Bedi, Harmeet Kahlon, Sujjan Singh, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Akshay Sharma, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Ravi Kumar, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh would also feature in the event.

