Jeev’s son Harjai to make his pro debut

Jeev Milkha Singh with a young Harjai. File



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 1

When Jeev would travel to play golf across the world, his young son Harjai Milkha Singh would accompany his grandfather and former Indian star sprinter, Milkha Singh, to the greens of the Chandigarh Golf Club. The duo would have endless talks about life and Milkha would tell the young Harjai about the sport.

Milkha took a keen interest in golf and wanted Harjai to learn the basics of the sport at a young age. While Milkha never really pushed Jeev to take up golf, he wanted to see Harjai make his debut at an important event.

The day finally arrived as Harjai is set to make his pro debut in the world of golf, but Milkha won’t be here to cheer for him.

In the Chandigarh Golf Open, starting on April 3, the 14-year-old Harjai would be among three amateurs to feature in the championship at his home ground. He would be making his debut with other local golfers, Ayaan Gupta and Ram Singh Maan. Harjai has won some championships on the local circuit, and this will be his first major championship. Last year, in June, he won the US Kids Golf European Championship (U-13) event.

“It’s an emotional moment for me. Dad (Milkha) and Mom (Nirmal Milkha Singh) wanted to see him (Harjai) playing at a good level. Dad would have been happy watching him play at our home club. Nevertheless, my parents’ blessings are always Harjai. I know they would be shedding tears of joy up there,” said Jeev, who is set to play in the same event.

Both Milkha and Nirmal breathed their last in 2021 while recovering from COVID-19. Their son Jeev is one of the most decorated golfers in the world and a respected figure among the golfing fraternity. “I always believe a sport plays an important part in one’s life. He (Harjai) was never forced to play golf; there was no pressure. Maybe he has watched me play since his childhood, and he got attracted to the sport. I had played the role of a caddie for him in age group events, but this (Chandigarh Open) stage will be different. I am emotional and excited,” added Jeev.

Perhaps for the first time, the Chandigarh Golf Club course would witness a father-son duo featuring in the same PGTI event. “This will be amazing. I hope he plays well and gives me tough competition,” laughed Jeev.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

