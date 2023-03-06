JERC seeks audit report before call on hike in power tariff

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 5

To study energy usage and ways to cut electricity costs, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has directed the UT Electricity Department to complete the annual energy audit on priority.

To assess consumption, efficiency UT Electricity Dept had urged Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant approval to revision of tariff

Commission, however, noted it had not submitted audit reports for previous years despite repeated directions

It directed UT to submit a report on quarterly action plan within a month and complete annual audit

Audit will provide assessment of power consumption and energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings

On a petition submitted by the department to grant approval for revision of the tariff, the commission noted that it had not submitted the energy audit report for the fiscal 2021-22. The commission further noted the petitioner was yet to submit the energy audit reports for previous years, despite repeated directions. On this, the JERC directed the department to submit a report on quarterly action plan within a month and complete the annual energy audit on a priority basis.

In the petition, the department had submitted that the Smart Grid Project in subdivision No. 5 was about to be completed. So far, 24,213 smart meters on consumer premises had been installed and commissioned. Also, a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Centre for online operation and monitoring of various activities had been established. However, replacement of 11 kV feeder meters with smart meters was yet to be done by the Regional Electricity Corporation (implementing agency). It was expected to be completed within six months. The department further stated since its privatisation was in process, the Smart Grid Project for the entire city had been dropped by the National Smart Grid Mission, the Union Ministry of Power. However, a request for proposal (RFP) for the appointment of a consultant to carry out energy audit of Chandigarh was prepared in accordance with the guidelines and the model RFP issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and submitted for accord of revised principle approval from the competent authority.