Jeweller’s driver among four arrested for robbery

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, November 16

Four suspects, including a car driver, have been arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 8 lakh, 31.5 gm gold jewellery and snatching a car from a Ludhiana-based jeweller near Sarsini on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in the wee hours of today.

The incident took place around 1.30 am when the jeweller’s car driver, whom he had hired, stopped the vehicle at a secluded place near the bus stand.

Three motorcycle-borne youths, who were tailing the car from the Dappar toll plaza, smashed its windowpane with an iron rod. While two youths took away the car, the third fled on the bike. The driver of the car also fled the scene.

The police traced their locations to Anandpur Sahib and nabbed them along with the robbed cash, jewellery and the car.

The suspects have been identified as Shambhu resident Prince Kumar, Satpal Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Rajpura resident Nishan Singh. The police have also seized five mobile phones and the motorcycle used in the crime.

On the statement of victim Arun Kumar of Krishna Jewellers, Ludhiana, a case under Sections 392, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Lalru police station.

ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said: “The victim was coming from the Shimla side and going to Ludhiana via Ambala. The driver of the private car had colluded with the snatchers. All the accused were arrested within three hours.”