Jeweller’s Murder: Ambala STF brings gangster Kala on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 2

The Special Task Force, Ambala, has brought gangster Virender Pratap, alias Kala Rana, on production warrant from Delhi in connection with the Sunil Jain murder case. Jain was killed on November 23, 2018.

Kala Rana, a resident of Karnal, having current address of Yamunanagar, was produced before a court, which sent him to seven-day remand.

Jeweller Sunil Jain was a wholesaler. There used to be a daily movement of about one to two kg of gold from the victim’s shop. The miscreants had entered his shop with the motive of looting the jeweller. After Sunil and his employee opposed, the miscreants opened fire and then managed to flee from the spot.

While Sunil had died, his employee Bharat Bhushan had sustained a bullet injury. A case was registered on Bharat Bhushan’s complaint. It was later handed over to the STF, Ambala.

Kala Rana is also one of the conspirators in the firing incident of Ambala in which gangster Mohit Rana and his associate Vishal were killed in January, this year.

Mohit had been associated with the Bhupi Rana gang, while Vishal was facing an extortion case. They were travelling in a black car when assailants, who were following them in a white car, intercepted them on the Ambala-Saha road.

As per information, at least 30 cases are registered against Kala Rana and he was declared a proclaimed offender in a couple of cases. He was reportedly carrying a reward of Rs1 lakh. Kala Rana had escaped to Thailand around 2018 on a forged passport and had been operating from there. He was detained in Thailand after key inputs were shared by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police earlier this year. Rana was extradited to India and arrested.

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, Superintendent of Police, Ambala, said: “Kala Rana has been brought on production warrant. At present, the Special Task Force has taken his remand in Sunil murder case. He is also involved in the Mohit murder case in Ambala, and we will also question him regarding the case.”

Tainted past

Kala Rana is also one of the conspirators in the firing incident of Ambala in which gangster Mohit Rana and his associate Vishal were killed in January this year.