Jewellery stolen from Sector 23 house in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Burglars targeted a triple-storey house in Sector 23 and decamped with gold jewellery, diamond ornaments and other valuables worth several lakhs. Three brothers are residing in the house, one on each floor.

The theft took place when the entire family had gone to attend the silver jubilee marriage ceremony of one of their daughters in Delhi. Three families had left for Delhi on Saturday night. They returned on Monday night and found that all three houses were ransacked. The police said apparently burglars entered the house from the rear side after breaking a glass door.

Sources said there were no CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the house.

Burglars entered the houses on all floors but stole valuables from two houses on the ground floor and the first floor. The brother who stays on the top floor reported that though locks were found broken, valuables were intact, said police sources.