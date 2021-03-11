Jewellery worth lakhs stolen

Chandigarh, June 11
An insider made off with jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Sector 8 here.
The thief stole three diamond rings, four gold rings, two pairs of gold earrings, two pairs of diamond tops, two gold chains, one gold locket, one “mangal sutra”, one gold chain set and four silver bowls from the house of Sandeep Kalia.
The house owner came to know of the theft yesterday. He had seen the valuables in the cupboard 10 days ago. He didn’t know when the jewellery was stolen. The police suspect it to be an act of an insider.
