Jharkhand rout Chandigarh in men's sub-junior nationals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Hockey Jharkhand edged past Hockey Chandigarh 4-2 in the penalty shootout, which was held after both teams were locked at 3-3, during a quarterfinal of the 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship in Goa today.

Abhishek Tigga (40th, 51st) and Bishal Lakra (2nd) were the goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand, while Hockey Chandigarh’s goals came from the sticks of Gurpreet Singh (32nd, 33rd) and captain Gurjeet Singh (48th).

In the shootout, Hockey Jharkhand converted all their chances through Rohit Tirkey, Asim Ekka, Amrit Tirkey and Abhishek Tigga, while Gurpreet Singh and Damandeep Singh found the net for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the second quarterfinal, Hockey Haryana outplayed Hockey Bihar 5-1. Captain Bittu (10th, 12th) and Rahul (36th, 53rd) struck a brace each, while Bhrat Kaushik (21st) scored a goal for Hockey Haryana. Atit Kumar (26th) scored the lone goal for Hockey Bihar.

Meanwhile, Hockey Punjab went down against Uttar Pradesh Hockey 1-6. Hockey Association of Odisha registered a clinical 2-0 win over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

The semifinals will be played on May 14.