Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, November 16

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed Rs 10-crore compensation on the urban local bodies of Panchkula and Kalka for dumping waste at the Jhuriwala site in Panchkula in violation of the environmental laws.

Eco-sensitive zone 2.5 LMT Legacy waste at Jhuriwala site 10 acre Area of dumping site in forest Rs 300 per MT Rate at which cost calculated

“We determine compensation at Rs 10 crore — Rs 9 crore to be deposited by the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, and Rs 1 crore by Municipal Council, Kalka,” said the NGT in its November 15 order.

On November 15, Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted how a Joint Committee constituted by the NGT in its report stated the Jhuriwala site was “not suitable” for setting up a municipal solid waste facility, and that the Panchkula and Kalka civic bodies had violated environmental laws and caused significant damage to the environment.

Money To be spent on reversing damage The amount may be deposited within one month with the DM, to be used for restoration measures to reverse damage as found in the report. — NGT Bench

During a hearing on November 15, the NGT accepted the report. “We see no reason not to accept the report. Accordingly, we accept the same and direct action in terms of recommendation in the report,” said the Bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

The NGT added the compensation of Rs 10 crore has been fixed in view of the calculation of the Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Panchkula, on August 17, 2022, at a rate of Rs 300 per metric tonne with the remaining amount to cover other violations.

The NGT had in its May 9 order in ‘Jagdish Kumar vs State of Haryana’ case noted legacy waste at Panchkula was 2.5 lakh metric tonne, spread over 10 acres.

“The amount may be deposited within one month with the District Magistrate, Panchkula, for being used for restoration measures in accordance with the District Environment Plan particularly to reverse the damage as found in the report," said the NGT.

For executing the order, the Tribunal formed an eight-member committee, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Haryana.

Other members will be the Additional Chief Secretary, Environment; Regional Director, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Chandigarh; Member Secretary, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA); Member Secretary, HSPCB; District Magistrate; Chief Wildlife Warden, Panchkula; and Divisional Forest Officer, Panchkula.

The Tribunal said the committee "may meet within one week" and the execution of the order will include remediation and recovery of the land in question, identification of a new site for setting up of adequate capacity of waste processing plant, meeting the criteria as per the Municipal Solid Waste Rules.

"The committee will be free to co-opt any other institution/expert and also interact with all stakeholders, including the welfare association and public at large. Any interested person will be at liberty to give their representation to the Committee," added the NGT.

An action taken report on compliance status as on March 31, 2023, may be filed on or before April 15, 2023, said the NGT.

The Joint Committee's report, dated November 13, on which the compensation was fixed, pointed out the Jhuriwala site was being used for unscientific dumping of waste without getting an extension of consent to establish (CTE) or without obtaining consent to operate (CTO) and authorisation from HSPCB.

A natural drain was passing through the site and the municipal solid waste was being dumped into it. "It was observed the leachate coming out of the site is mixing with the stormwater of the natural drain and leading to the Ghaggar," said the report. The laboratory testing of samples of water of the natural drain confirmed contamination.

The committee observed the dumping was not stopped, no new site was identified, no wall was constructed and no additional trommel (screening machine used to separate materials) was added to treat the legacy waste. "In a nutshell, the Panchkula MC has failed miserably to take necessary steps to resolve the issue," the report stated.

Will find new site: MLA

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said he would soon meet Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to resolve the matter. “A new site will be chosen. Officials will examine issue legally and fix responsibility of erring officials within seven days,” he said.