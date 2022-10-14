Jhuriwala Dump: Panel to stage protest today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 13

To lodge their protest against the dumping ground and solid waste management plant at Jhuriwala, near Sector 25, here, members of the Sangram Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Committee will stage a protest in front of the office of the Municipal Corporation tomorrow.

Nitesh Mittal, convener of the committee, said residents of Sector 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, Moginand village had lent their full support to a peaceful agitation. He said despite several correspondences with the Chief Minister, local MLA Gian Chand Gupta and the Haryana State Pollution Board, nothing had been done to shift the dump. He said the state government was not concerned about the problems of the residents of the trans-Ghaggar area. They were forced to live in stinky atmosphere and to drink polluted water. If the government failed to meet their demands, then they would be forced to stop garbage vehicles from entering the dumping ground.