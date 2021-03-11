Jhuriwala solid waste mgmt plant likely to hit roadblock

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, May 27

The Jhuriwala solid waste management plant is likely to run into rough weather as the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) of the Government of India has expressed concern over the conversion of forest land into waste management and landfill site.

According to information, a four-member sub-committee, led by NP Shukla, chairman, EAC, would be visiting the site tomorrow to check the project as objections have been raised over converting the forest land into a garbage dumping site, terming it an environmental hazard. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has decided to send the sub-committee of the EAC to verify the objections raised over Jhuriwala dumping site in a representation as well as the concern expressed by the EAC.

NP Shukla, accompanied with two members of the EAC - BC Nigam, V Suresh - and Dr Ashish Kumar, Additional Director and Member Secretary, EAC, will be visiting the site tomorrow between 9 am and 3 pm at the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Facility at Jhuriwala.

The letter received by the MC from the EAC said the proposal to convert the forest land into a waste landfill site for Terms of References was considered by the EAC (Infra-2) in its 73rd meeting held on September 29, 2021 and 75th meeting held on October 27-28, 2021. Based on information presented by the powerpoint presentation in the above said meetings, the EAC (Infra-2) expressed its concern over the conversion of forest land for use as a waste management or landfill site.

Meanwhile, the EAC committee is also in receipt of a representation of October 24, 2021 highlighting the issues related to the proposed project site. The EAC also noted that litigation had been filed against the project. Therefore, the EAC (Infra 2) was of the opinion to conduct a site visit. Accordingly, the Ministry has decided to conduct site visit by the sub-committee of the EAC.