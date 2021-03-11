Jia Kataria, Shaurya Dagar emerge winners at junior golf tournament

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 31

Jia Kataria and Shaurya Dagar won the 11th British School Open Juniors Golf Tournament played at Panchkula Golf Club today.

Jia won the girls’ Category A with a score of 78 followed by Arushi Chauhan (120) at second spot. While Dagar played the best round 69 in boys’ Category C to defeat Arjunveer Shishir (70) and Sidak Talwar (78).

Vishavjeet Singh (73) won the boys’ Category A and Ayush (79) claimed the second position. In the girls’ Category B, Jasmandeep Kaur (76) and Lavanya Mahajan (91) claimed the first and second positions, while in the boys’ Category B, Aarya Sharma (70), Ajay Kumar (71) and Waris Kamboj (75) claimed the top three positions.

In the girls’ Category C, Kashvi Bajaj (99) defeated Divina Khanna (102) to claim the top position. Ekamjot (115) claimed the third spot. Sohraab Talwar (78) claimed the boys’ Category D title, followed by Arnav (81).

In the girls’ Category D, Rabab Kahlon (78), Tanvi Kaur (84) and Kavya (89) claimed the first three positions. Divjot Gupta (36) claimed the top position in the boys’ Category E event followed by Jotsarup Gupta (37) at second and Yajur Manchanda (40) at third position.

In the girls’ Category E, Gairat Kaur Kahlon (39), Bhaveya Sanjive Rathee (45) and Sukhreet (45) got the first three positions, while in boys’ Category F, Nihal Cheema (40) and Zorawar Singh (47) claimed the first and second positions, respectively. Sidhant Manchanda (48) and Yugveer Singh (48.) were tied-third. Divleen (50) was the sole winner of girls’ Category F.

In the putting competition, Tahir, Paras Manco and Rupleen claimed the first three positions, respectively, in the Category A. In the Category B, Samrat claimed the title followed by Aditya at second position and Harnidh at third. Vishavjeet Singh got the maximum birdies prize (with six birdies).

As many as 60 golfers from Jammu, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and the tricity participated in the event.

Principal Mona Sethi awarded the winners.