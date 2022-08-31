Jigisha, Vicky win taekwondo gold

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 30

Four local taekwondo performers bagged medals in the recently concluding North Zone Ranking Taekwondo Tournament held at the Sector 42 Sports Complex, Chandigarh.

Jigisha Sharma and Vicky claimed a gold medal each, while Smrat Sharma and Hargundeep Singh won a silver medal each. All these performers practice at ONXY Taekwondo Academy and have been selected for the next phase of the tournament.

