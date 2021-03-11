Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

A view of Rishi Apartments in Zirakpur, where the incdent took place on Tuesday evening. Tribune photo: RAVI KUMAR

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 31

A jilted lover allegedly murdered a girl and then hanged himself to death at a flat in Rishi Apartments on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway this evening.

Deceased Aditya (28), a resident of Shamli, UP, was reportedly in a relationship with Chandigarh girl Monika Rathi (27) for the past sometime and was insisting her to marry him. However, the girl’s family was against the marriage after which the girl, an IT professional in Chennai, refused to marry him. Her parents had fixed her marriage for June 13.

Around 4 pm today, Aditya reportedly called up the girl to meet her at the society flat before her marriage. The duo had an argument over the matter following which Aditya tried to shoot her with a country-made .32 bore pistol, but it malfunctioned. In a fit of rage, the 28-year-old hit her with the butt of the pistol on the head repeatedly to death. Aditya, later, hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan of the room.

The incident came to light when Aditya’s friend Shant, who had rented the flat, came back around 8 pm and found both of them dead and reported the matter to the police. Neighbours said Shant had taken the accommodation on rent and Aditya had moved in recently.

The police have taken the bodies into custody and have kept them in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi. The incident created panic in the housing society.

Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said, “Aditya and Monika were in a relationship. Monika’s family did not agree to their marriage and had arranged her marriage elsewhere. Aditya was pressuring Monika to get married, but she did not want to get married against her family’s wishes.”

The police said before committing the crime, Aditya had reportedly sent a voice message to his aunt informing her that he was going to take the extreme step which he had been compelled to take.

The police said Shant told them that Aditya used to meet her in the flat. Today, he had gone out around 4 pm. When he came back around 8 pm, he found both of them dead in the house.

A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.

#Zirakpur

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

