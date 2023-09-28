Jimpa lays stone of toilet block, takes swipe at BJP

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 27

Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa was here today to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a toilet block near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, which will be built at a cost of Rs 7.46 crore.

He noted that 441 toilets, 315 bathrooms and 126 urinals will be built in 21 blocks for the convenience of millions of devotees who come to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib during Shaheedi Jor Mela. He lauded the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for offering land for the construction of toilets. He said that work on the new block toilet is afoot, while adding that the entire construction work will be completed before year-end.

It may be recalled that when the CM was last here, the SGPC submitted a memorandum of demands, including the widening of five roads leading to Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the cabinet minister dismissed the saffron party’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal as just a political gimmick.

