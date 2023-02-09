Jivitesh wins bocce gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Jivitesh of Sadhna School claimed first position while Yajas Kapoor and Divyam of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, finished second and third, respectively, in the Division M01 event during a bocce game event organised by the Special Olympics Bharat Chapter at Sadhna School, Mani Majra.

In the Division M04 event, Neil Grover from Umeed Asha Kiran claimed first position while Vaibhav Nigam of Banyan Tree School finished second. In F03 category, Pooja of GRIIG-31, Gungun of Asha Chandimandir and Harshita of Bhavan Vidyalaya claimed first three positions, respectively.

In the female doubles F02 category, the team of Sonakshi and Rimsa of SOREM-36 won top position, followed by Ekam and Amrit of Bhavan Vidyalaya at second spot. The team of Heena and Seemi from GRIID-31 remain third. In the Division F04, Meera and Bandana of Pingalwara claimed top two positions, respectively while Neha Tayalof Sadhna finished third.