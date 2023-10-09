J&K Open: MP’s Chouhan wins, Chandigarh’s Akshay second

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh won the J&K Open with a solid final round performance of 3-under 69 to take his total to 11-under 277 today. Chouhan (71-70-67-69) picked up his second title of the season further extending his lead in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking as his season’s earnings moved to Rs 79.03 lakh.

Chandigarh golfer Akshay Sharma (68-71-72-69) also posted a 69 on day four to finish runner-up at 8-under 280. Sharma has now registered three consecutive top-three finishes. He thus climbed one spot to eighth position in the PGTI’s merit list. Runner-up Akshay Sharma’s last round featured five birdies and two bogeys.

Chouhan maintained his grip on the final day’s proceedings for the first half of the day having recorded three birdies till the 10th hole as he sank eight to 10 footers with relative ease. The Delhi-based golfer duo of Kapil Kumar (seven-under 281) and Harshjeet Singh Sethie (five-under 283) finished third and fourth, respectively.

