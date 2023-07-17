JK Super Strikers log win in T20 tourney

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 16

A fine batting performance helped JK Super Strikers to log their second win in the ongoing Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium today. The tournament is being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association.

JK Super Strikers defeated BLV Blasters by nine wickets to gain full points from the outing. Chasing the target of 178 runs, JK Super Strikers lads scored 179/1 in 18.1 overs. Jaskaranvir Singh Paul posted a quick fire 63 off 49 balls, with two boundaries and three sixes, while Vishwanath Pratap Singh scored 62 off 32 balls, studded with two boundaries and seven sixes.

Sanvir Singh scored 49 off 28 balls, with seven boundaries and one six, to help the side log win. Krishan claimed the only wicket for the bowling side.

BLV Blasters posted 178/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Kuwar Pathak (74 off 45 balls, 11 boundaries and one six) remained the main scorer for the side, while Sahaj Dhawan (29), Mandeep Inder Bawa (23) and Naman Dhir (23) were other scorers. Aryamann claimed two wickets, while Harry Dhaliwal, Emanjot Chahal and Jas Inder Baidwan took one wicket each.

