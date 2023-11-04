J&K team win cricket tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Jammu & Kashmir defeated Punjab, on the basis of the first innings lead, to win the 3rd Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi Days Cricket Tournament, at DAV College, Sector 10.

After winning the toss on the first day, J&K decided to field first and bowled out Punjab for 256. On the second day, J&K struggled 99/4, but was rescued by a 121-run partnership between Shaurya Chauhan and Manitvya Sharma. Chauhan scored 91 runs with the help of 14 boundaries, while Sharma scored 48 runs. At the drawn of stumps, J&K had scored 284 runs. Chauhan was awarded Man of the Match and Markandey Panchal of Chandigarh emerged as Player of the Tournament and the best batter, J&K’s Jeevesh Gupta was awarded the title of best bowler.

