JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Mohali, December 23

In the wake of reports of an upsurge in Covid cases due to the new JN.1 variant in many states and UTs of the country, Mohali DC Aashika Jain has advised residents of the district to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

No need to panic, says P’kula civil surgeon Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar on Friday said the local Health Department was fully prepared to deal with any exigency and there was absolutely no need to panic, but the general public was advised to strictly adhere to the Covid-appropriate behaviour. A Covid-19 mock drill was conducted across the district from December 13 to 17. All health facilities had been directed to maintain adequate stock of all necessary consumables, medicines, reagents, testing kits, etc, and keep all required equipment functional

She urged the residents to wear masks in crowded places, though it not mandatory for doctors, paramedics and other healthcare workers to wear masks while attending to patients. Similarly, patients and their attendants need to wear masks and follow other precautionary measures in all healthcare facilities.

The residents have also been advised to ensure their nose and mouth are covered with a handkerchief when they cough or sneeze, or to ensure they cough only into their folded elbow. Also, people have been advised to throw used paper napkins into closed bins immediately after use. The advisory read: “Practise frequent hand washing, preferably with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand-rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.”

The DC said that residents should contact a doctor if they are unwell with symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, etc. She also urged the residents to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places, especially for co-morbid people, pregnant women, and the elderly. She added that people should avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with their hands.

