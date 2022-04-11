Jobless youth, school kids ferried to venue of Haryana CM's Jan Vikas rally

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 10

Unemployed youths, school students and labourers were among the crowd mobilised to make Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Vikas Rally at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here a success.

Buses were used to ferry people from different parts of the district. These were parked at the rally venue.

Harish Sharma from Pinjore, who was found sitting in one of the buses in the parking area, claimed that he had no association with the BJP or its associated organisations, but was brought to the event by his uncle.

The 25-year-old, a jobless, was not alone in the bus. He was accompanied by a group of at least 10 youths of his age.

As the CM reached the event past noon, a teenager was entering the multipurpose hall where the event was underway. When asked, he identified himself as a 16-year-old student of Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 7.

Music, dhol, refreshments and a concert—like atmosphere managed to keep adolescents like him brought to the event enthusiastic. They had no political affiliation to the saffron party or any of its associated organisations.

A 47-year-old Babu Ram from Marranwala said he worked at a factory and as it was Sunday, he was asked by “influential people” in his locality to join them at the rally.