Jobs, amenities on mind, first-timers cast ballot

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, May 25

Youth in the two Assembly constituencies of Kalka and Panchkula voted with expectations of more government jobs, provisions of basic facilities, including dispensaries and colleges, and development of infrastructure in their areas.

Of the 4.33 lakh total voters, first-time voters account for 1.92 per cent, totalling 8,345 individuals. While some failed to turn up to cast votes, others said they were looking at the government to carry out recruitment drives.

Rahul and Ravinder at Khatauli village in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Ravinder, a 20-year-old first-time voter and resident of Billa village said, “We do not have a park in our village. There are no facilities in the village school, which offers only one option of arts stream for Class XII. Even teachers are least bothered about the students’ education.”

Rahul, another resident of the same village, said, “We want the Centre and state government to carry out development and built a sports stadium in our village. There are nearly 2,000 voters here and we do not even have a dispensary in our village. We had to resort to protest to get the road connecting our village to the main highway carpeted.”

A jubilant Eshika Ratthee at a polling station in Sector 26, Panchkula, on Saturday. Tribune photo: NITIN MITTAL

Anjali, another young voter, said she wanted the government to roll out more jobs.

For Sahil, a resident of Shyamtoo village, the Agniveer scheme is a major turn-off for youths. “The government can’t expect us to work as security guards after a four-year stint in the Army. The situation takes a toll on the mind of a youngsters who join the Army through the scheme. It should be repealed,” he said.

Some youths who had come to cast votes at other villages and in the city had no expectations from the outcome of voting. A young individual said, “Come what may, the governments will do as they please. We can only cast our vote.”

A group of first-time girl voters of Khatauli village, said, “The government should roll out jobs and carry out recruitment drives. Youth are jobless. The governments should focus on providing the youngsters opportunities for earning livelihood.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kalka #Panchkula