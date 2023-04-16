Joggers to run on synthetic track at Sukhna Lake soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Joggers will soon be able to run on a synthetic track at Sukhna Lake here. Being constructed at the existing cinder track at the lake, the synthetic track would be ready within a month. The synthetic track would be completed by mid-May, said UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha.

Material durable, environment friendly The material used in the synthetic track is durable, weather-resistant, environment-friendly and requires low maintenance. Therefore, it will also be suitable for running in different weather conditions, which was not possible in case of a cinder track. CB Ojha, UT Chief Engineer

UT Adviser Dharam Pal had performed the “bhoomi pujan” ceremony of the synthetic track to be laid at Sukhna Lake on October last year.

According to the Administration, the existing cinder track at Sukhna Lake (4.9 ft wide and 1,800 meters long) was difficult to maintain and is inconvenient for walkers due to dust and insufficient soak up absorption ability. It was also found not be suitable to be used as a running track. Thereafter, the Administration had decided to replace the cinder track with a 6ft wide synthetic track that will offer a good surface for running and jogging.

“The material used in the synthetic track is durable, weather-resistant, environment-friendly and requires low maintenance. Therefore, it will also be suitable for running in different weather conditions, which was not possible in case of a cinder track,” said the Chief Engineer.

The current jogging track runs along the length of the lake starting from the main entry to the regulatory end.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had in July last year gave in-principle approval for the synthetic running track at Sukhna Lake.

An official said the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee had earlier given its go-ahead for the proposal.

The lake is a popular destination not only for tourists, but also for health-conscious residents who turn up here regularly in the morning and evening for walking and jogging.

An official said the track was part of the Administration’s efforts to give Sukhna Lake a major facelift. The Administration had already drawn out a plan to add more greenery at the lake, along with multi-hued landscaping and maintenance.