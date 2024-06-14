Joint prospectus for colleges out

Chandigarh, June 13
The UT Education Department on Thursday released the joint prospectus for admissions to government and privately managed aided colleges, including Regional Institute of Co-operative Management, Chandigarh, for the session 2024-25.
Sources said around 16,000 seats (12,185 for non-centralised and 3,830 for centralised courses) will be open for students of undergraduate courses. There will be around 3,000 seats for postgraduate course. Though the UT Higher Education Department didn’t share the exact number of seats available in local colleges, the calculation has been made on the basis of the sale of college prospectus.
The last date for online submission of admission forms for all centralised courses will be July 1, while for non-centralised courses, it is July 5.
