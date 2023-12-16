Harsh Joshi to head Dera Bassi Bar Assn

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, December 15

Harsh Joshi was elected as president of the Dera Bassi Bar Association today.

He defeated incumbent president Amrinder Nanwa by a margin of 25 votes in the elections today. Joshi polled 107 votes against Nanwa’s 82.

Jeewan Rana won the post of vice-president by defeating Sukhwant Chadha by a margin of 14 votes (101-87). As many as 189 members of the association out of the total 195 exercised their franchise.

