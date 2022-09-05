Joyride crashes at Mohali fair, 10 hurt

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 4

At least 10 persons, including children and women, were injured when a joyride broke down at the Dasehra Ground in Phase 8 here around 9 pm today.

The spinning wheel, around 80-ft high, tilted slightly after a holding cable snapped and came crashing down.

An injured person being examined at a hospital in Mohali on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky

The victims suffered head and neck injuries. No ambulance was at the spot. A nearby PCR rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6.

Bouncers and the management staff fled the place as onlookers chased them.

Eyewitnesses said more than 15 persons were on the joyride. Safety measures were not adequate at the place, they complained.

Prima facie, there was negligence on the part of the fair management, the police said.

Doctors said five patients, including three women, were admitted to the Civil Hospital. The victims have complained of neck, abdominal and back injuries. No open injury was reported. Experts were examining the patients, the doctors added.

Five persons injured in the incident were admitted to a private hospital. Being a weekend, there was a huge rush at the venue.

The DSP City-2, HS Bal, said the joyride was owned by Mukesh Sharma of Jaipur. Members of the management had been called to record their statements following which further action would be taken.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said, “The the injured had been rushed to the hospital. We are investigating the matter and action will be taken soon.”

The administrative officials were checking whether the permission to operate the joyride, which reportedly lapsed yesterday, was renewed or not.

Over 15 were onboard