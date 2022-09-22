JP Atray cricket meet begins today

Chandigarh, September 21
The 27th edition of the All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament will start from September 22.
UT Adviser Dharam Pal will inaugurate the championship. In the opening match, Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, will play against Players XI, Bihar, at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. The Goa Cricket Association, featuring Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, will play against Players Academy Delhi at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali.
JKCA and Minerva Cricket Academy will clash at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, and MPCA will face SPJ Sports, Delhi, at Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.
Manan to lead local squad
The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh announced the local squad for the JP Atray Cricket Tournament, starting from September 22. The team will be led by Manan Vohra, followed by Harnoor Singh Pannu, Shivam Bhambri, Raman Bishnoi, Gaurav Puri, Ayush Sikka, Amrit Lal Lubana, Arjit Singh, Bhagmender Lather, Gureindra Singh, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Shrestha Nirmohi, Sandeep Sharma, Hartejaswi Kapoor and Gaurav Gambhir.
