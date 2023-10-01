JP Atray Cricket Tournament: Uttarakhand beat Delhi by 8 runs, win title

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 30

Uttarakhand Cricket Association recorded an eight-run win over Delhi’s Yorks Cricket Club to win the 28th All India JP Atray Cricket Tournament, organised under the aegis of Punjab Cricket Association at IS Bindra PCA Cricket Stadium.

Avneesh Sudha scored a brilliant century to help his team win the title. Batting first, Uttarakhand lads posted 315 for 8 wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Sudha’s innings came off 104 balls and was studded with nine boundaries and three sixes. Swapnil Singh was the other main scorer for the side, as he posted a quick-fire 83 off 71 balls, while Kunal Chandela (45) Dikshanshu Negi (42) were the other notable scorer for the side.

Lakhwinder Lakha and Arun Chaprana claimed three wickets each for the bowling side, while Yogesh Kumar scalped two.

In reply, the Delhi batters were all out for 307 runs. Govind Rathore scored 69 runs off 52 balls to give his best in the chase, while Chaprana (62 off 61 balls) Parmod Chandela (42), Vansh Bedi (35) and Vision Panchal (27) also made noteworthy contributions.

Agrim Tiwari claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Abhay Negi claimed two. Himanshu Bisht, Yuvraj Choudhary and Swapnil Singh claimed a wicket each.

The Uttarakhand team won the title for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Sudha best batsman

Sudha was adjudged the best batsman of the tournament for his contribution of 291 runs from four innings, including one century and two half-centuries. Lakha of Yorks Club was named the best bowler as he claimed 11 wickets, while Vansh Bedi was adjudged the best wicketkeeper. Chaprana of Yorks Club (182 runs and 7 wickets) was given the best all-rounder award and Swapnil Singh was named Man of the Match. Panchal was honoured with the best fielder award. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema awarded the winners.

