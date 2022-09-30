JP Atray meet: Abhishek slams ton in CAG Delhi's 8-wicket win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Abhishek Raman scored an unbeaten century to help CAG Delhi register an eight-wicket win over SPJ Delhi in the ongoing 27th All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament, today. Chasing 272 runs, Raman posted unbeaten 106 run to help CAG Delhi bag important four points.

After putting to bat first, SPJ lads scored 272/9 in the allotted 50 overs. Ayush Doseja (70) was the leading run scorer for the side, while Tejas Dahiya (67), Mayank Gusai (57) and Rahul Sharma (29) were the main run getters. J Suchith (3/43) picked maximum wickets for the bowling side, followed by Kanishk Seth (2/58), Imtiyaz Ahmed (2/38) and Karan Kaila (2/47). In reply, CAG Delhi scored 275/2 in 38.1 overs.

Raman’s unbeaten 106 came off 91 balls. His innings was supported by Ankit Kaushik (69 off 56 balls) and Himanshu Rana (52 off 62 balls). Anmol Sharma picked 2/29 for the bowling side.

HPCA log win

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) defeated the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) by three wickets. Batting first, JKCA scored 247 runs before getting all out in 49.4 overs. Kawalpreet (63 off 79 balls), Dhruv Parmar (28), Javid Ahmed (26), Basit Bashir (22), Mohammed Hurair (20) and Dikshant Kundal (19) remained the main scorers for the side. Jashodan (3/32), Ankit Maini (2/32) and Ritik Kumar (2/45) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side.

In reply, HPCA chased the target in 42 overs with the help of a brilliant century by Abhishek Thakur (100 off 71 balls). Mridul Saroch (53 off 58 balls) and Ankit Maini (22 off 41 balls) were other main scorers for the side. Basit Bashir claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Kawalpreet, Manit, Vishal and Gobind claimed one wicket each.

Quarterfinals begin today

Quarterfinals of the tournament will start on Friday between PCC and UTCA; Delhi Capitals and PCA Colts; Players Academy Delhi and RBI Mumbai; and Minerva Academy Cricket and CAG Delhi.