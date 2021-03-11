JP Atray Memorial Cricket from Sept 22

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

The 27th edition of the All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament will be played from September 22 to October 3 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur; IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali; Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, Chandigarh; Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula; and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26.

According to Captain Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary, the winners of the last year, along with PCC, PCA Colts, MPCA, Baroda, UPCA, UTCA, RBI Mumbai, CAG Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JKCA, Delhi Capitals and others, are likely to participate in the tournament. A total of 16 teams will be divided into four pools and the tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis.

The winners will get a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and the winners’ trophy.