JP Atray Memorial Cricket from Sept 22

Chandigarh, August 17
The 27th edition of the All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament will be played from September 22 to October 3 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur; IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali; Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, Chandigarh; Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula; and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26.
According to Captain Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary, the winners of the last year, along with PCC, PCA Colts, MPCA, Baroda, UPCA, UTCA, RBI Mumbai, CAG Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JKCA, Delhi Capitals and others, are likely to participate in the tournament. A total of 16 teams will be divided into four pools and the tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis.
The winners will get a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and the winners’ trophy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...