JP Atray memorial cricket tourney from September 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

The 28th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament will start on September 20 at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. CAG and Yorks Cricket Club will play the inaugural match.

Capt Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary, said a total of 16 teams had been drawn into four pools. The pool A consists of PCC, FCI, India Cement and Uttrakhand, while pool B comprises HPCA, Yorks Cricket Club, CAG and Rann Star Cricket Club. Pool C has UTCA Chandigarh, Players Xl Delhi, Reliance India and Minerva Cricket Academy and pool D JKCA, Amigo Sports Academy, Indian Railways & Delhi Blue Cricket Club.

The tournament will be played on league-cum-knockout basis and the matches will be of 50 overs each side. The final will be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on September 30.

Vivek Atray, convener, said a total of 27 matches would be played at six venues. The winner would get a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, while the runners-up would bag Rs 1 lakh.

#Cricket