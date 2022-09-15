JP Atray Memorial Cricket tourney from September 22

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The 27th All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament will begin from September 22 at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here. The inaugural match will be played between UTCA, Chandigarh, and Players XI, Bihar.

According to Captain Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary, as many as 16 teams have been drawn into four pools. Pool A will have PCC; Goa Cricket Association; PSPB; Players Academy XI Delhi; while Pool B will comprise of HPCA; JKCA; Minerva Cricket Academy; and Delhi Capitals Academy. Pool C will have UTCA, Chandigarh; Players XI, Bihar; Baroda Cricket Association; and RBI Mumbai, while Pool D will have MPCA; CAG Delhi; SPJ Sports Delhi; and PCA Colts.

The final match will be held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali, on October 3.

Vivek Atray, convener of the tournament, said the tourney would witness 31 matches in six venues. Chander Shekhar, former Punjab DGP and chairman of the organising committee, said the winning team would get a prize of Rs 2 lakh, while the runners-up team would get a prize of Rs 1 lakh. There would be a man of the match award for each match.

Arjun Tendulkar to feature in c’ship

Arjun Tendulkar, son of India’s legend Sachin Tendulkar, is expected to feature in this championship. He will be representing Goa Cricket Association in this championship. “Arjun Tendulkar, 22-year-old left-arm pacer, will be playing in the tournament from the Goa Cricket Association side,” said Captain Sushil Kapoor, organising secretary.

