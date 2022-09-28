 JP Atray Tournament: Nehal's century leads Punjab Colts to victory : The Tribune India

JP Atray Tournament: Nehal's century leads Punjab Colts to victory

JP Atray Tournament: Nehal's century leads Punjab Colts to victory

A batsman plays a shot during a match at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Tuesday. RAVI KUMAR

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Nehal Wadhera scored a quick-fire ton to help PCA Colts defeat Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) by three wickets in the ongoing 27th All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at IS Bindra PCA Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

In reply to MPCA’s 326/5, Punjab Colts posted 327/7 in 49.3 overs. Wadhera came up with a brilliant 106 off 89 balls, studded with seven boundaries and three sixes. Anmol Malhotra (66 off 48 balls, with six boundaries and three sixes), Rohan Marwaha (48 off 41 balls, studded with five boundaries and one six) and Sanvir Singh (36 off 27 balls, with four boundaries) were the main scorers in the chase. Ishan Afridi (2/63) and Yuvraj Nemo (2/62) claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Punjab skipper put MPCA to bat first. The side played 50 overs to score 326/5. Openers Chanchal Rathore and Harsh Gawli started with a 183-run partnership for the opening stand. Rathore was caught by Naman Dhir off Ashwani after scoring 106 off 102 balls, studded with 15 boundaries and three sixes. Gawli was next to go after getting caught by Gurinder Brar off Sanvir for 84 off 106 balls, studded with five boundaries and one six. Abhishek Mavi (38) and Sagar Solanki (31) were other notable scorers for the side. Ashwani (2/64) and Krishan Alang (2/66) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side. Wadhera was named Man of the Match and Punjab Colts claimed four points from this win.

RBI register 9-wkt win

In another match played at Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, RBI Mumbai outplayed Players XI Bihar by nine wickets. Batting first, the Bihar outfit scored 125 runs before getting all out in 34.1 overs. Chetnaya Sharma (22) was the lone highest scorer for the side. Jot Shaya (4/22) remained the highest wicket taker for the bowling side, while Amit Mishra claimed 2/13. In reply, RBI Mumbai scored 128/1 in 18.5 overs. Ali Murtaza (61 off 45 balls, studded with seven boundaries and two sixes) and Charanjivi (42 off 52 balls, with three boundaries and one six) ensured RBI’s win.

Delhi Capital defeat Minerva

Minerva Cricket Academy went down against Delhi Cricket Academy in a match played at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula. Due to overnight showers and wet field, the match was reduced to 43 overs. The side logged a two-wicket win to bag four points. Batting first, Minerva Academy scored 230/8 in 43 overs. Jaskaran Sohi (65 off 57 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Yuvraj Choudhary (52 off 41 balls, with five boundaries and one six) were the main run getters for Minerva Academy. Anshul Negi also contributed 41 off 66 balls, with two boundaries and one six. Varun (3/35) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side. In reply, Delhi Capital scored 236/8 in 42.2 overs with the help of Vikas Solanki (67 off 82 balls, with eight boundaries and one six) and Mayank Rawat (53 off 49 balls, with one boundary and three sixes). Anshul Negi (4/36) remained the pick of the bowlers, while Ramesh Kumar (2/43) and Barinder Sran (1/40) were other main wicket takers. Rawat was named Man of the Match.

Today’s fixtures

Teams Venue

PCC v/s Goa Cricket Association IS Bindra Cricket Stadium

UTCA v/s Baroda CA Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium,

Mullanpur

HPCA v/s Minerva CA Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, P’kula

JKCA v/s Delhi Capital Academy GMSSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh

#Cricket #Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

2
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

3
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

4
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

5
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

6
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

7
Brand Connect

Total Health Keto Gummies Australia & NZ Reviews, Chemist Warehouse, Shark Tank Shocking Side Effects 2022

8
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

9
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

10
Nation

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...

Himachal senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...

Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP

Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP

There have been allegations from various quarters about the ...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Eyeing revenue, CHB to lease out old building

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Dengue stings 33 in Panchkula district

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Demands not met, sanitation workers stay away from work

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Improve customer care services, bankers told

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested