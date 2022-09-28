JP Atray Tournament: Nehal's century leads Punjab Colts to victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Nehal Wadhera scored a quick-fire ton to help PCA Colts defeat Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) by three wickets in the ongoing 27th All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at IS Bindra PCA Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

In reply to MPCA’s 326/5, Punjab Colts posted 327/7 in 49.3 overs. Wadhera came up with a brilliant 106 off 89 balls, studded with seven boundaries and three sixes. Anmol Malhotra (66 off 48 balls, with six boundaries and three sixes), Rohan Marwaha (48 off 41 balls, studded with five boundaries and one six) and Sanvir Singh (36 off 27 balls, with four boundaries) were the main scorers in the chase. Ishan Afridi (2/63) and Yuvraj Nemo (2/62) claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Punjab skipper put MPCA to bat first. The side played 50 overs to score 326/5. Openers Chanchal Rathore and Harsh Gawli started with a 183-run partnership for the opening stand. Rathore was caught by Naman Dhir off Ashwani after scoring 106 off 102 balls, studded with 15 boundaries and three sixes. Gawli was next to go after getting caught by Gurinder Brar off Sanvir for 84 off 106 balls, studded with five boundaries and one six. Abhishek Mavi (38) and Sagar Solanki (31) were other notable scorers for the side. Ashwani (2/64) and Krishan Alang (2/66) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side. Wadhera was named Man of the Match and Punjab Colts claimed four points from this win.

RBI register 9-wkt win

In another match played at Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, RBI Mumbai outplayed Players XI Bihar by nine wickets. Batting first, the Bihar outfit scored 125 runs before getting all out in 34.1 overs. Chetnaya Sharma (22) was the lone highest scorer for the side. Jot Shaya (4/22) remained the highest wicket taker for the bowling side, while Amit Mishra claimed 2/13. In reply, RBI Mumbai scored 128/1 in 18.5 overs. Ali Murtaza (61 off 45 balls, studded with seven boundaries and two sixes) and Charanjivi (42 off 52 balls, with three boundaries and one six) ensured RBI’s win.

Delhi Capital defeat Minerva

Minerva Cricket Academy went down against Delhi Cricket Academy in a match played at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula. Due to overnight showers and wet field, the match was reduced to 43 overs. The side logged a two-wicket win to bag four points. Batting first, Minerva Academy scored 230/8 in 43 overs. Jaskaran Sohi (65 off 57 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Yuvraj Choudhary (52 off 41 balls, with five boundaries and one six) were the main run getters for Minerva Academy. Anshul Negi also contributed 41 off 66 balls, with two boundaries and one six. Varun (3/35) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side. In reply, Delhi Capital scored 236/8 in 42.2 overs with the help of Vikas Solanki (67 off 82 balls, with eight boundaries and one six) and Mayank Rawat (53 off 49 balls, with one boundary and three sixes). Anshul Negi (4/36) remained the pick of the bowlers, while Ramesh Kumar (2/43) and Barinder Sran (1/40) were other main wicket takers. Rawat was named Man of the Match.

Today’s fixtures

Teams Venue

PCC v/s Goa Cricket Association IS Bindra Cricket Stadium

UTCA v/s Baroda CA Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium,

Mullanpur

HPCA v/s Minerva CA Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, P’kula

JKCA v/s Delhi Capital Academy GMSSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh

