JP Atray Tourney: MP Cricket Assn, SPJ Sports Delhi share points on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and SPJ Sports Delhi shared two points each, owing to rain hit abandoned match on the opening day of the 27th All-India JP Atray Cricket Tournament at Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, today.

Batting first, MPCA scored 225/9 in the allotted 34 overs. Vikrant (85 off 66 balls, with seven boundaries and three sixes) and Rishabh Chouhan (38 off 51 balls, with one boundary and one six) were the main scorers for the side.

In reply, the Delhi outfit was playing at 50/2 in 8 overs when the match was abandoned. Aryan Pandey claimed both wickets for the bowling side.

In yet another rain-hit match at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Goa and Players XI Delhi also shared two points each. The match was reduced to 33 overs. Batting first, Goa, in which Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, is playing, scored 227/2. Opener S Katuthakar posted unbeaten 90 off 79 balls, while Siddharth Lad scored unbeaten 80 off 55 balls. In reply, Players XI Delhi was at 62/3 in 9 overs when the match was called off and abandoned. Felex Alemmo claimed two wickets for the bowling side.

Earlier, matches between JKCA and Minerva Cricket Academy at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, and UTCA and Players Academy Bihar at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium were washed away completely. The teams were awarded two points each.

