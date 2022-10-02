JP Atray Tourney: PCA Colts, Players XI Delhi to clash for title tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Colts will face Players XI Delhi in the final of the 27th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali on October 3.

In the first semi-finals played today, PCA Colts defeated Minerva Cricket Academy by three wickets at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula.

After winning the toss, PCA Colts skipper put Minerva to bat first. The side scored 223 runs before getting all out in 47 overs. Yuvraj Choudhary (32 off 56 balls, with two boundaries) was the top scorer for the side, followed by Anshul Negi (28 off 48 balls, with two boundaries), Jaskaran Sohi (28 off 36 balls, studded with two boundaries), Ankit Choudhary (27 off 44 balls, with four boundaries) and Anil Yadav (21 off 23 balls, with two boundaries). Nehal Panji (19), Vishwanath Partap Singh (18) and Barinder Sran (17) also contributed in the team’s total. Sanvir Singh (4/30) and Ashwani Kumar (3/44) were the two main wicket takers for the bowling side, while Prerit Dutta and Naman Dhir shared a wicket each.

In reply, PCA Colts posted 224/7 in 47.3 overs. Rohan Marwaha (81 off 95 balls, studded with five boundaries and one six) remained the best performer for the side, while Nehal Wadhera (50 off 68 balls, with six boundaries), Aarush Sabharwal (21), Anmol Malhotra (18), Sanvir Singh (18) and Prerit Dutta (11) were other notable scorers for the side. Ramesh Kumar (2/40) and Mandeep Singh (2/43) claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. Sanvir was named Man of the Match.

42-run win for Players XI Delhi

In the second semis played at Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Players XI Delhi defeated Punjab Cricket Club (PCC) by 42 runs. The Delhi outfit posted 277 runs before getting all out in 50 overs. The challenge was lead by Ayush Badoni, who posted 74 off 83 balls, with six boundaries and three sixes and Lakshya Thareja, who contributed 53 off 62 balls, with three boundaries.

Harithik Shoukeen (39), Sanat Sangwan (36) and Sumit Mathur (22) were other main contributors to the team’s total. Baltej Singh (3/50) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side, followed by Harpreet Brar (2/53), Siddharth Kaul (2/58), Mayank Markande (2/48) and Abhishek Sharma (1/46). In reply, PCC were all out 235 runs in 47 overs.

Salil Arora scored 84 off 92 balls, with three boundaries and four sixes, and in-form opener Sharma posted 75 off 84 balls, studded with five boundaries and four sixes. Mandeep Singh (17) was the other notable scorer in the chase.

After scoring half-century, Thareja (4/38) remained the main wicket taker for the bowling side, while Badoni claimed two and Shokeen, Arjun Rapria, Priyansh Arya and Yashjeet took one wicket each. Thareja was named Man of the Match.