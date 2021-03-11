JP Nadda to open Atal Cancer Care Centre in Ambala Civil Hospital today

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 8

BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate Atal Cancer Care Centre established on the premises of the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, tomorrow. The facility is coming at a cost of Rs 72 crore.

As the venue is located on the National-Highway 444-A (Ambala-Saha road), the Ambala police have issued a route plan for heavy and lightweight vehicles as the traffic will remain diverted from 9 am to 4 pm.

Along with JP Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister and local MLA Anil Vij, MP Rattan Lal Kataria and several other BJP leaders will be present on this occasion.

Senior officials from the Health Department, District Administration and the Police Department inspected the hospital to check the preparedness for the event.

Home Minister Anil Vij also remained there and issued directions to the officials concerned.

Meanwhile, the BJP has made elaborate arrangements to welcome the national president. Hoardings and party flags have been installed on the entire stretch from the Ambala Cantonment railway station to the Ambala Cantonment Civil hospital and in the markets as well. A special cleanliness drive was carried out. As per the information, BJP leaders will receive Nadda at the Ambala Cantonment railway station from where a bike rally will be organised and they will reach the hospital.

The foundation stone of the 50-bed cancer centre was laid in July 2018.

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said: “The cancer centre is equipped with all latest facilities and the centre in Ambala will bring a huge relief to not only patients from Haryana but also from the neighbouring states.”

Meanwhile, the administration has also decided to keep the Monday market closed due to traffic diversion. However, the Aam Aadmi Party has targeted the BJP for the decision of not allowing the Monday market due to the event.

