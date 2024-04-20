JSM defeat Burail club, win football league

Chandigarh, April 19
JSM Football Club won the Chandigarh Senior State Football League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.
In the last league match, the JSM recorded a 1-0 win over Burail Football Club. JSM Club started aggressively, but Burail Club defenders managed to avert the attacks. In the 26th minute, JSM Club got a big success as Shobhit netted a goal to close the first half 1-0. After the lemon break, the JSM lads managed to defend their one-goal lead and won the final league match. The team won the title by scoring 22 points.
In the second league match of the day, Golden Football Club defeated Sai Baba Football Club 11-0. For Golden Football Club, Tvesan (19th, 40th and 53rd) scored three goals, while Norem (18th, 68th) netted two. Ramesh (4th, 22nd) Yumnam (12th), Shammi Kumar (21st), Sanjay (24th) and Krishna (57th) also struck for the club.
St Stephen’s Football Club claimed the second position in the championship. Aditya Sindhi of the club won the best player of the league honour. He scored 17 goals in nine matches. A total of 10 teams took part in the league and each played nine matches. St Stephen’s Club won seven matches and lost two in the league and scored 41 goals.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...