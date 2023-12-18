JSM play draw against Vivek

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

In the ongoing Khelo India Women Football League, JSM Football Club played a 1-1 draw against Vivek High School, Sector 38, at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.

After a goal-barren first half, Tashvi put the Sector 38 team ahead in the 65th minute. However, Asna equalled the tally in the 78th minute.

In the second match, the hosts St Stephen’s recorded an 8-0 victory over Sector 46 Coaching Centre. Gitanshi (26th, 43rd, 49th), Neharika (2nd, 56th), Nota (11th, 68th) and Babita (73rd) remained the main-scorers for the Sector 45 team.

#Football