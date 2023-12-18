JSM play draw against Vivek

Chandigarh, December 17
In the ongoing Khelo India Women Football League, JSM Football Club played a 1-1 draw against Vivek High School, Sector 38, at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.
After a goal-barren first half, Tashvi put the Sector 38 team ahead in the 65th minute. However, Asna equalled the tally in the 78th minute.
In the second match, the hosts St Stephen’s recorded an 8-0 victory over Sector 46 Coaching Centre. Gitanshi (26th, 43rd, 49th), Neharika (2nd, 56th), Nota (11th, 68th) and Babita (73rd) remained the main-scorers for the Sector 45 team.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1